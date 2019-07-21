Alice V. Siminski

KNOXVILLE, TN - Alice V. Siminski, 84 of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1934, at her parent's home in East Chicago, IN, to the late Agustin and Rafaela (Martinez) Vera. Alice relocated to Knoxville in 2013, after having made her home in South Bend, IN with her husband Bill and daughter Deborah. After graduating from East Chicago, Washington High School in 1952, she moved to Muncie, IN where she attended college. Alice received a Bachelor's from Ball State University in Muncie, IN and her Master's from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN. She also attended one year at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN during her undergraduate years. Alice married Bill Siminski in Hammond, IN, on September 29, 1956, and they shared a beautiful, wonderful 53 years of marriage. She was a beloved high school teacher and began her teaching career at St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN and continued teaching at Penn High School in Mishawaka, IN until her retirement.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Deborah Tappan (husband Paul) of Knoxville, TN; brother, Augustine Vera of Hammond, IN; sister, Marion Galasso of Clearwater, FL; nephews, Michael Galasso, and Zigmund Siurek (wife Marianne); niece, Cynthia Stewart (husband Ray); numerous great and great great nieces and nephews, and her precious friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill; sisters, Carmen Siurek and Marguerite Vera, and parents, Rafaela and Agustin Vera.

She was a Chicago Bulls fan, an Indiana University basketball fan and enormous Notre Dame Football fan celebrating and attending many of their games with Bill. Alice and Bill were members of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame. She enjoyed going to the mall, dancing the Polka with Bill, reading the newspaper from front cover to back cover, and playing classical and Christmas music on the piano. Alice loved traveling with her husband, taking road trips to visit family and friends, to the beach, or cross-country to Yellowstone National Park and they traveled extensively including a trip to Europe and Hawaii. She was extremely compassionate and cherished her family and friends. Of all her endearing qualities, it was her exuberant and contagious giggle that is so memorable. When she started giggling, it was irresistible, everyone around her would join in laughter leading to joyful tears rolling down their cheeks. To honor Alice's wishes no services will be held. To celebrate her cherished memory donations may be made to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, 222 Heritage Boulevard, Newport, TN, 37821, or to the Humane Society in your own community.

