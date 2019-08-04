Allan J. Kasper

MERRILLVILLE/EAST CHICAGO, IN - Allan J. Kasper, age 75, longtime resident of Merrillville and East Chicago, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1943 in Gary, IN to Joseph and Josephine (Laskowski) Kasper.

Allan is survived by Son, Joseph (Shirley) Kasper of Portage; Daughter in Law, Nikki Kasper; loving Grandchildren, Jaimie Kasper, Daegan Spiller, Kadin Spiller, Amelia Kasper and Cash Kasper. He was preceded in death by his loving Wife of 43 years, Constance M. Kasper; Son, Michael A. Kasper; Father, Joseph R. Kasper; and Mother, Josephine Kasper.

Allan graduated from River Forest High School, went on to attend and play football at Indiana State University, and served seven years in the National Guard. Memorial Services for Allan will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Allan's honor may be made to the at .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.