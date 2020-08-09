1/1
Allan K. Hinkel
Allan K. Hinkel

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Allan K. Hinkel, age 84 previously of Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Allan "Big Al's" life was spent putting smiles on the faces of his family and friends. For 35 years, Al owned and operated Woodmar Dental Clinic in Hammond. Al was well known for his legendary holiday displays, being an avid gardener, and his love for sharp, fast cars. He was a talented artist, and together with his wife, Joelyn, made many beautiful quilts they gifted to family and friends. He was well known for his famous stories and his ability to tell a good joke. Al's many hobbies included, playing the organ, golfing, boating, and camping in the family motorhome. He loved his family trips to Disney World and Silver dollar city. Al enjoyed Western movies, and cheering for Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer football. What brought AL the most joy, was his large and beautiful family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joelyn; and their six children: Jomarie Papp, Peggy Goodwin (Scott), Diana Hinkel, David Hinkel (Dawn), Tracy Soohey (Bob), and Dennis Hinkel (Michelle). Preceded in death by son in law, Ron Papp and grandson, Ryan. Al "Papa" was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Upon the family's request there will be a private service to celebrate Al's life. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.



Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
