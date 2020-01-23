Allen Arthur Thieme

MENLO PARK, CA - Allen Arthur Thieme was born on June 12, 1936 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Arthur Frederick Christian Thieme and Laura Lucille Slifer. He is survived by his sister Alice (Ken) Zielke. He was baptized on July 26, 1936 at Deutsche Evangelische Lutherische Zions Gemeinden U.A.C. in Ft. Wayne, IN and confirmed at Zions 13 years later. Allen earned his masters degree from Purdue University where he majored in chemical engineering.

He served his country in the Army Chemical Corps, stationed at the Nevada Test Site where he worked on the first atomic bombs, he was discharged from the Army as a Captain in 1965. He spent the summer of 1957 studying at the University of Colorado where he met his wife, Margaret Ann Ruttledge who preceded him to life eternal in May 2017. Allen and Ann were married on August 24, 1959. During their 57 years of marriage they were blessed with four children: Lynne (Jeff Gould) Thieme, Jeff (Sammy) Thieme, Andrea (John) Sefler, and David (Barbie Flores) Thieme; and six grandchildren, Alex Gould, Molly (Ryan) Johnson, Eliza (Adam Fitzpatrick) and Nina Thieme, and Megan and Julia Sefler.

The Lord in His wisdom chose to call Allen home to be with Him in eternity on December 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Funeral services for Allen will begin at 1:30 PM with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Allen will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Allen earned his MS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in 1960. Allen worked as a chemical engineer and plant manager at the Blue Island Refinery until his retirement. He lived in Northern California since 2017 and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Menlo Park, CA. Prior to moving to California he was a resident of Lansing, Illinois for more than 50 years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on the board of elders and volunteering in numerous roles at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Lansing, IL. Allen was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com