Dr. Allen Brown, J.D.

MUNSTER, IN - Dr. Allen Brown, J.D., age 76 of Munster, formerly of East Chicago, IN ("The Harbor") passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. He is survived by two children: Christine (Larry) Fallon and Aaron Brown; Ex-wife, Sylvia (nee Ramos) Brown; four grandchildren: Stephen Cantrell, Emily Fallon, Hailey Fallon and Trinity Fallon; one great grandson, Logan Cantrell. Preceded in death by parents, Elder and Dorothy (nee Snyder) Brown; brother, Mark "Mad Dog" Brown.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.

Allen created the Criminal Justice Program at Calumet College of St. Joseph where he taught for over 30 years. He touched the lives of many students and faculty during his time there. In his youth, Allen loved drag racing, playing pool and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen's name can be made to or the would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.