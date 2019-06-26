Allen E. Sabo

La PORTE, IN - Allen E. Sabo, 81, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Fountainview Terrace. Allen was born on March 6, 1938 in Valparaiso, IN, to John J. and Marcella (Condit) Sabo.

Surviving are his children, Felicia (Bruce) Clark of La Porte, Kelanie (David) Harman of Washington, IN, Darren Sabo of West Hollywood, CA and Christopher Sabo of Valparaiso; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great great-grandchild; as well as two nieces, a nephew, and a great-niece and nephew.He was preceded by his parents; sister, Roberta Moore; and grandson, Brandon Parks.

Allen was a Tool & Die Maker for 48 years before he retired in 2004. He enjoyed fishing, model railroads, and model airplanes.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Felicia Clark, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350. The family plans to create a fund for a special lift to benefit the patients at Fountainview Terrace.

