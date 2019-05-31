Allen J. Isenberg (aka Rabbit)

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - Allen James Isenberg, 74, formerly from Highland, IN died in his home in San Tan Valley, AZ on April 21, 2019. Allen was born in Davenport, IA to Irvin and Ruth Isenberg. At a young age he moved to Highland, IN where he graduated from Highland High School in 1963. Allen worked at Inland Steel, U.S. Steel & Bethlehem Steel. Starting in 1971 he operated several gas stations for Clark Oil Co. until 1992 when he moved to Las Vegas. In 2001 he relocated to Arizona.

Allen (aka Rabbit) had an amazing love for cars. While in IN, he raced at U.S. 30 dragstrip until the track closed. Most Saturdays in AZ were spent at car shows where Allen would drive whatever car he had at the time and talk about cars for hours.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen (Kenny) Walls of Highland, IN; a son, Mike (Cathy) Isenberg of Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren, Christian Walls, Alissa (Cody) Hicks, Brianna Isenberg and Caitlyn Isenberg; a step grandson, Dane (Steffan Green) Amling; his partner, Gwen Christensen of San Tan Valley; and his dog Turbo. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ed and two infant children.

Allen was cremated and will be buried with his parents on June 1, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery privately with family. Later in the day on June 1, 2019, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. for his Friends and Family at Langel's Pizza in Highland, IN.

May he rest in peace.