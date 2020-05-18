Allen "Jake" Jacobs
Allen "Jake" Jacobs BEL AIR - On May 15, 2020, Allen "Jake" Jacobs, 77, of Bel Air and Fort Myers, devoted partner of Deborah Schmidt; cherished son of the late Walter & Fern Jacobs; husband of the late Sallie Jacobs (Dust); dear brother of Robert Jacobs and the late Norman Jacobs, Rosemary Moore, Frances Moore and Pete Jacobs; loving grandfather of Mitchell Jacobs of CA and Alissa Jacobs of IN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, Contributions in Jake's name may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
