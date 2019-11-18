Allen W. Beeler Jr.

GARY, IN - Allen W. Beeler Jr., age 75 of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Merrillville, IN surrounded by family. He was born on July 15, 1944 in Gary, IN to his loving parents Allen W. Sr. and Carol K. (nee Hamilton) Beeler. On January 25, 1979 he married his beautiful wife, Judith A. South in Griffith, IN.

Allen was a Teamster driver for 20 years and retired working with Jack Gray Trucking in 2010. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs Fan. He really liked to spend time in his garden and spend the weekends down at the lake. He never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Above all he loved spending time with his friends and family. He will truly be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judith A. Beeler; devoted children, Teresa (BobbyJoe) Davenport, Allen (Sonia) Beeler III, Michele Stroud, James Gallagher, Kerry Gallagher, Jeff (Kim) Beeler; nine grandchildren, Lindsey, Jeremiah, Allen IV, Michael, Natalie, Bella, Cody, Angel, Elijah; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Ryan Fischer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father, Allen W. Beeler Sr.; mother, Carol K. Fischer; step-father, Leslie E. Fischer Sr.; children, Michael W. Beeler, Matthew T. Beeler; grandchild, Matthew A. Beeler; five siblings, Leslie E. "Butch" Fischer Jr., Terry Lee Fischer, Carol A. Mishler, Roberta L. Fischer, and Patrick W. Fischer.

Friends and family may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME from 4:00PM – 8:00PM Monday, November 18, 2019 and from 9:00AM – 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 prior to the service. His funeral service and celebration will take place at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00AM. Father Mark Kurowski will be officiating. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. Chapel Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mr. Beeler, please leave words of condolences and stories on the website at www.chapellawnfunerals.com