Allen W. McCreery

VALPARAISO, IN - Allen W. McCreery, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born October 21, 1934 in Paris, IL to Albert and Virginia (Conner) McCreery, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1952 and served proudly with U.S. Navy aboard the USS John A. Boles. He had owned and operated Allen's Roofing Company for many years, then worked for Dodrill's Valparaiso Plumbing and Dodrill Construction. In retirement he taught and played pinochle at the Banta Center as well as many other activities. Allen enjoyed dining at Phil B's Cafe and being a part of the Phil B's family. Many will remember him riding his 3-wheeled scooter on the Vale Park pathway from the high school to Burger King almost daily during the warmer months of the year.

On February 23, 1974 he married Carol McDonald who survives along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rita.

A memorial gathering will be held at First Christian Church D.O.C., 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Banta Senior Center.