Allen Wayne Gotch

VALPARAISO, IN - Allen Wayne Gotch, age 78 past away January 4, 2020. Former employee of U.S. Steel. Survived by wife Myra (Hall) Gotch of 60 years, son Dale Allen (Karen) Gotch, granddaughter Melissa Ireton, great-grandsons James and Noah Ireton, best buddy Nathan and faithful companion Wagsey, sister Sally (Jim) Malone, sister Judy (Ray) Hope, brother Jeff (Michele) Gotch many loving nieces and nephews and lots of friends.

Preceded in death by parents Frank and Frances Gotch brother Warren (Tommy) Winders and sister Karen (Susie) Guthrie.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN 46322 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.