Allene F. Fugate

LANSING, IN - Allene F. Fugate, nee Bailey, age 90, late of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel C. Fugate. Loving mother of James (late Kathy) Fugate and Karen (late Carl) Lindell. Proud grandmother of six; cherished great-grandmother of seven; great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Robert, and James Bailey, and the late Dorothy McLaughlin, Wheeler Bailey, Bishop Bailey, Ruby Craft, Jewel Hendren, Golden Scism, William Bailey, and Charles Bailey; Special sister of Dan Lacy, the late Hilda Benton, and late Carleen Steele. Precious aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Roxie Bailey.

Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Lowell J. Mullins officiating, at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL 60473. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery – Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Little Ellen Baptist Church, 1165 Oak Ridge Dr. Manteno, IL 60950, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com