Alma E. Engle (nee Krause)

CROWN POINT, IN - Alma E. Engle, nee Krause, age 101, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 with her family by her side. Alma was born on February 23, 1918 in Hammer, SD to Michael and Emma Krause. Alma is survived by her loving son Chuck (Pamela) Hendricks. She is the proud grandmother of Jodi (Mike) Sullivan, Jeff (Lana) Hendricks and Jaime (Mike) George, and great-grandmother of four. She was the cherished sister of William (Joyce) Krause and dear friend of Jill Rothstein. Alma was preceded in death by her husbands Earl Hendricks and Don Engle, foster mother Ma Koeppe, daughter Janice Rittenhouse, her sisters Lydia Gibbons, Olga Howard, and Amanda Nowry, brothers Sam Krause and Ernest Krause along with eight foster brothers and sisters.

Alma was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hammond. She was an avid Cubs fan and was elated to see them win the 2016 World Series. Alma was honored in The Times as one of the oldest Cubs fans in NWI. She was happiest playing Rumikub and playing cards with family and friends. Alma was proud to have lived to the 100-year milestone. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond, IN. Funeral Service Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rodney Nightingale officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For further information in regards to the services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.