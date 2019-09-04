Almeda Davis (Grams)

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Almeda Davis (Grams), age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care where she lived for the past three years. Almeda was born on June 26, 1925, in Wanatah, IN, to the late George and Minnie (Rosenbaum) Kralis. Almeda was also preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Davis; her first husband, Bob Kummerer; sister Jeanette (Nettie) Nuske, brothers Bill and Rich Kralis; son-in-law, Tom McMullen; and brothers-in-law Moreland Nuske and Howard Benkie.

Almeda will be missed dearly by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses: Sharon and John Dull, Sandy McMullen, and Mike and Liz Davis all of Lakes of the Four Seasons; grandchildren: Stephanie and Jeff Owen, Ashley Davis, Christie Mellis, and Michael Davis; great grandchildren: Liam Owen, Abigail Mellis, Grace Mellis, Austin Davis, and Oliver Brunker; sisters Donna Benkie and Jeanie Watson; brother-in-law Dean Watson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.

Raised in Wanatah, Almeda was a graduate of Wanatah High School where she proudly won a Latin contest. Eddie and Almeda were married on March 2, 1958, and lived in Aetna, Miller, and then moved to LOFS in 1973. In her early life, she worked for Bill's Poultry in Gary, a business started by her father George and run by her two brothers. For over 25 years, Almeda worked as a merchandise manager at Montgomery Ward in the Village Shopping Center in Gary and then at Century Mall in Merrillville with her lifelong friend Valerie Velasco. She absolutely loved her job but chose to retire at age 65 to spend time with her young grandchildren.

Almeda loved children, traveling, dancing and music, family gatherings and parties, the holidays especially Christmas, the Four Seasons, and her yard and flowers. She was a fabulous cook and made the best chicken and noodles and potato salad ever. But most of all, she was a beautiful lady with a generous heart who loved her family and inspired us all with her kindness. Almeda's family would like to thank very special friends and caregivers Christy Such, Elyse Schurg, Eunita Flowers, Lilli Johnson, Sandy Thornberry, Bernique Joanes, Algerina Nunnally, the Bickford staff, and the VNA Hospice for the tender loving care they provided throughout her illness.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. a BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery in Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salem United Church of Christ, 302 South Main Street, PO Box 205, Wanatah, IN 46390. www.burnsfunerals.com