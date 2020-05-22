Alonzo Toms
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alonzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alonzo Toms VALPARAISO, IN - Alonzo Toms, age 78 of Valparaiso, was born October 7, 1941, Shelby, Mississippi to parents, James Tomes, and Auburn Dratin. Alonzo has an older brother Richard V. Toms born of this same union. A sister Anita Gipson lives in Las Vegas. Both of Alonzo's parents preceded him in death, as well as a sister Lynette Sanderson. Alonzo was educated in the Shelby, Mississippi school system, and attended Broadstreet High School. Alonzo came to Chicago, Illinois and met Louise Jefferson, of this union two sons were born, Anthony Jefferson, and Kenneth Jefferson. In 1968 Alonzo met Emma L. Lumpkin, they married December 14, 1974. there were no children of this union. Alonzo held various jobs before deciding on a career in the Plastics Industry, and working as a Molding Technician at a few companies including Bell and Howell, Northbrook, Illinois. Alonzo found joy in drag racing. Ham radio operator, and muscle and antique cars. Alonzo was affiliated with The Hiram Lodge # 14 F &AM PH of Chicago, Illinois. Alonzo attended Boone Grove Christian Church, Boone Grove, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife Emma; brother Richard Toms; two sons: Anthony Jefferson and Kenneth Jefferson; sister, Anita Gipson; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws; and a host of friends. The Toms family wish to thank everyone for their prayers, telephone calls, cards love and kind deeds, Your love and kindness will be forever remembered. Private service entrusted with BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved