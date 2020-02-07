Aloysius "Al" Kolberg

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
KISH FUNERAL HOME
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
768 Lincoln Ave.
Calumet City, IL
Aloysius "Al" Kolberg

CALUMET CITY, IL - Aloysius "Al" Kolberg, age 82 of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Damrill) and his daughter, Sheri (Joe) Fredianelli. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Mary (Mokrzycki) Kolberg, and brother Robert Kolberg. He will be remembered fondly by many cousins and treasured friends.

Al was a proud Ford retiree from the Chicago Heights Stamping Plant who loved his antique cars. He was a member of the Vintage Tin Street Rod Club and enjoyed taking his cars to summer cruise nights and weekend car shows. His passion for collecting extended to his Lionel trains, antique clocks and many other hobbies. He loved to travel especially on cruises and toured the world with his loving wife and never met a buffet he didn't like. He also enjoyed traveling the country with many friends on numerous bus trips.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Feb. 7, 2020
