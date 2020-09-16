1/
Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alphonse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr., age 87 years old, transitioned peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. He was born and raised in Bayou Lacombe, LA and relocated to Gary, IN in the 1960s. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

He was a lover of God and an active parishioner in the Roman Catholic Church his entire life. Mr. Ducre' was a Masters degreed educator who taught in Louisiana and Gary, IN. He was very well known and respected teacher, union rep and community activist. "Duke" as he was affectionately called, was an avid blues guitar player, who once graced the stage with the world renowned entertainer, the late BB King. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Vivian M. Ducre', sisters Marie Sylve and Mardis Walters; five children Juanesta, Althea, Alphonse III (Candace), Lenore (Lee Roy), Briggetta ( Larry); five grandchildren, three great grand children and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Services for AJ Ducre' Jr. will be heldSaturday, Sept 1, 2020 at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4401 West Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Service 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Attendees limited to 100 people, mask are required due to COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved