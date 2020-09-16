Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr., age 87 years old, transitioned peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. He was born and raised in Bayou Lacombe, LA and relocated to Gary, IN in the 1960s. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

He was a lover of God and an active parishioner in the Roman Catholic Church his entire life. Mr. Ducre' was a Masters degreed educator who taught in Louisiana and Gary, IN. He was very well known and respected teacher, union rep and community activist. "Duke" as he was affectionately called, was an avid blues guitar player, who once graced the stage with the world renowned entertainer, the late BB King. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Vivian M. Ducre', sisters Marie Sylve and Mardis Walters; five children Juanesta, Althea, Alphonse III (Candace), Lenore (Lee Roy), Briggetta ( Larry); five grandchildren, three great grand children and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Services for AJ Ducre' Jr. will be heldSaturday, Sept 1, 2020 at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4401 West Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Service 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Attendees limited to 100 people, mask are required due to COVID.