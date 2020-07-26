1/1
Alphonso R. "Guero" Calleros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alphonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alphonso "Guero" R. Calleros

HAMMOND, IN -

Alphonso "Guero" R. Calleros, age 59, of Hammond, passed away July 11, 2020. Alphonso was born in East Chicago, IN to his late parents, Victor and Guadalupe Calleros.

Alphonso is survived by his siblings; Maria (Larry) Figueroa, Victor (Sylvia) Calleros, Josie (Gus) Herrera, his twin brother, Gustavo (Kim) Calleros, Irene (Salvador) Montes, and Angelica (Sergio) Sanchez. Alphonso had numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Guero was a very loving, funny, charismatic brother that will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be a visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church located at 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gavy
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love you All your family here California Tio Rito Calleros TiaTrini Cousins Ale & Angie
Alexandra Calleros
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved