Alton Custer

VALPARAISO, IN - Alton Custer, 83, passed away on March 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laurie Custer; children: Karyn Custer-Jankowski (David), Kevin (Sharon), Kathy Miller; grandchildren: Jennifer Cagle (Shohan), Lindsay Wilczynski, Mandy Mooney (Philip), Danny, Michael, and Nicholas Custer, Kimberly and Kathryn Jankowski; and greats: Matilda Mooney and Isla Cagle. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" service at St. Paul Catholic Church, Friday, April 12, 2019, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.