Alton Roy Ellis (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Roy Ellis.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of New Chicago
401 Huber Boulevard
Hobart, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of New Chicago
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alton Roy Ellis

HOBART, IN - Alton Roy Ellis, 89, of Hobart, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 846of Chattanooga, TN, and Local 697 IBEW of Merrillville, for more than sixty-five years.

He was preceded in death by his parents-Robert and Mary Ellis. Alton is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Judy (nee Hall); 11 children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Boulevard, Hobart, IN., Pastor Jerry Stepp officiating. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.