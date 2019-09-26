Alton Roy Ellis

HOBART, IN - Alton Roy Ellis, 89, of Hobart, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 846of Chattanooga, TN, and Local 697 IBEW of Merrillville, for more than sixty-five years.

He was preceded in death by his parents-Robert and Mary Ellis. Alton is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Judy (nee Hall); 11 children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Boulevard, Hobart, IN., Pastor Jerry Stepp officiating. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.