Alva Beatrice Arnett (nee Russell)

HAMMOND, IN - Alva Beatrice Arnett, age 76 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Alva is survived by two sons: Richard Eugene Arnett and Amos Ray Arnett Jr., niece Marie Harrigan; three sisters in-law: Juanita Holbrook, Curtis Miller, Gale Harris; numerous friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Amos Ray Arnett Sr.; parents: Alvie and Beatrice Russell; sister Betty (Bill) Harrigan; sister in-law, Anna Hay; niece Laura Sieracke.

Funeral service will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Michael Poole officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.

Alva was born on July 15, 1943 in East Chicago, IN. She was a lifetime resident of the region and had attended the old Highland High School. Alva occasionally attended The Bible Baptist Church in Highland and was sure of her salvation. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, reading, watching television and going out to eat. Alva was a hard-core Chicago Cubs fan.

