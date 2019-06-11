Alvin M. Huber 'Ole Man Huber'

GRIFFITH, IN - Alvin M. Huber age 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He is survived by his children: Allan Huber, Steve Huber, Rocky Huber and Kelle Huber; grandchildren: Chris (Chrissy) Huber, Jeremy (Amanda) Huber, Natalie (Chris) Simstad, Nicole Kinder, Rochelle Huber and Stefanie (Ben) Berger; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Frances 'Hammond' Huber; former wife and friend, Wanda Zyp; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by longtime companion, Kathy White and numerous siblings.

Alvin was born October 24, 1926 in Witt, IL to the late Henry and Lucy Huber and graduated top of his class from Hammond High School and went on to achieve his BS from Purdue University. Alvin retired from Institute of Gas Technology with many years of service. He was a baseball manager for 45 years for the Connie Mack and Stan Musial Leagues.

Alvin was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Jack Kuckuck officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com