Alvina C. Rodriguez (nee Camarillo)

EAST CHICAG0, IN - Alvina C. Rodriguez (nee Camarillo), age 85 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She is survived by three children: Maria Roman, Irma (late Jose) Melendez and Pablo (Elizabeth) Rodriguez; sister, Gabriela (Salvador) Hernandez; 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rodriguez; parents, Reymundo and Ramona (nee Riojas) Camarillo; brothers: Margarito Garcia, Juan Camarillo, Francisco Camarillo and Domingo Camarillo; sister, Felix Campos; great grandchildren: Jacob, Jesenia, Angel Melendez, Anais Rodriguez and Miguel Harper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Martinez officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Monday morning.

Alvina retired from the School City of East Chicago where she worked as a lunch lady and was a member of the East Chicago Noon Lions Club. Alvina was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, she was a Guadalupana, former director of the Cursillo movement, worked in the front office, staff member of the marriage encounter, former member of the parish council, member of the Legion of Mary, former CCD teacher and chairperson for the OLG clothing shop. She was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers commissioned for the church and served as chaperone "Ma" for many youth searches. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.