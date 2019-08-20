Alyssa "Mia" Djuric

MUNSTER, IN - Alyssa "Mia" Djuric, age 28, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with end-stage heart failure due to Kearns-Sayre Syndrome.

Beloved daughter of Cathy and Jim Djuric. Loving sister of Jaime, Daniella, Andrew, and Stevan. She is survived by her grandfather, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME at 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville, IN (Route 30, East of Cline Avenue). Friends are invited to visit with Mia's family on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the service begins at 7:30 p.m.

Mia was an avid Chicago sports fan. She especially loved the Cubs. She enjoyed cooking, playing games, social media and her daily Starbucks. Mia was happiest when surrounded by those who admired, loved, and adored her.

We will forever be grateful to the numerous doctors and nurses from the Cardiology Department at Ann & Robert H. in Chicago, MDA Clinic at Northwestern Hospital, and her ophthalmologist, Dr. Barry Kaufman.

Mia touched the hearts of everyone wherever she went. Her bravery, strength, and tenacity were always admired. She will be missed each and every day. She impacted so many, and her story will live on forever. She was an inspiration to all she met and expressed kindness and acceptance to all.

We will love and miss Mia forever. In lieu of flowers, we have set up a memorial on behalf of Mia to the MDA Clinic of Chicago.