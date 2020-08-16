Alyssa "Mia" Djuric

2/11/1991 - 8/16/2019

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAUGHTER, SISTER AND FRIEND, MIA ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. It's hard to believe that you've been gone for one year. The first year without you has been a reminder of how much happiness and love you always brought to our lives. It seems like just yesterday, we were cheering at the Chicago Cubs game. We know that you are in a better place, but our hearts wish you could still be here. Thank you for looking out for us. Not one day goes by that you aren't thought of, missed, or needed. We can't tell you how many times we wanted to get one of your text messages to share the days events or just to check up on us. Missing you tons and loving you too much! xx Love Forever and a Day, Mom and Family