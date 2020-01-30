Amalia "Molly" Schweitzer Hutchins

HOBART, IN - Amalia "Molly" Schweitzer Hutchins (nee Shust), age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehab Center in Hobart, IN. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Stephanie) Schweitzer of McCordsville, IN, Jerome Schweitzer of Brownsburg, IN, and Daryl (Lynn) Schweitzer of Cedar Lake; Ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Amalia was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary (nee Brezina) Shust; and her beloved husbands, John H. Schweitzer and J. Glen Hutchins.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Molly was born on July 22, 1922 in East Chicago, IN, the youngest of three girls. She was a 77 year resident of Lake County and 20 year resident of Peoria, AZ. Amalia was known for her exceptionally skilled ballroom dancing and her dance card was always filled. Molly attended Assumption Elementary School, Bishop Noll (Catholic Central) High School, secretary school, and Dore's Beauty School. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Holy Name Altar and Rosary Society, and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Union, where she was crowned Slovak Queen in 1941. She was a Democratic Vice Precinct Committeewoman. Amalia worked for the East Chicago Police Department, Lake County Clerk's Office, and as a Deputy Sheriff with the Lake County Police. Molly retired from the Lake County Assessor's Office. She was also the owner of Schweitzer's House of Beauty. No flowers, please.

Arrangements entrusted to BURDAN FUNERAL HOME. www.burdanfuneralhome.com