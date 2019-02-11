Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda N. (Diombala) Repay.

Amanda N. Repay (nee Diombala)

HAMMOND, IN - Amanda N. Repay (nee Diombala), 33, of Hammond, IN formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael Repay; beloved daughter, Vivian Mary Repay; mother, Carrie (late Richard) Diombala; brother, Daniel Diombala; several brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her English bulldog, Lola. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her uncle Tim Mojzik.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave. Hammond, IN. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Amanda was a graduate of Munster High School class of 2004. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Purdue University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Olivet Nazarene. Amanda was pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing, preparing to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. She was due to graduate in March of this year. She was a registered nurse at University of Chicago in the Cardio Thoracic unit.

Amanda met the love of her life, Mike on February 25, 2011 after Amanda's father, Rich, introduced them. They married in 2016 and gave birth to their sweet daughter Vivian in 2018.

Amanda fought a nearly three-year battle with breast cancer, during that time she maintained her work and education schedule as well as gave birth to her daughter. Amanda was such a giving and caring person, which carried into her profession, as she cared so much for her patients. Amanda and her family were so grateful for the compassion that the Doctors, Nurses and staff at University of Chicago and M.D. Anderson in Houston provided to her. The family would like to thank her employer, University of Chicago for their support and consideration, especially to her colleagues at 4-west, CCD who showed her such kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House – UC Comer – 5444 S. Drexel, Chicago, Illinois 60615. The family is also accepting contributions to support Vivian's education.