Amanda "Mandy" Pritchard (nee Gonzalez)

DeMOTTE, IN - Amanda "Mandy" Pritchard (nee Gonzalez), age 36, of DeMotte, IN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mandy was born on October 10, 1982 in Merrillville, IN.

Mandy was a devoted wife to Nathan; mother to three beautiful children – Bryce, Colin, and Ella; loving daughter to Greg Gonzalez; and sister to Michael. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Mandy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Antolick Gonzalez; and her sister, Nicole.

Mandy was an amazing mother. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and strength to all who knew her. Mandy was the Director of Imaging Services at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at her church, Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th Street SE, DeMotte, IN on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Tim Hester. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Mandy's honor to her family for a memorial fund established for her children.

Mandy will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

