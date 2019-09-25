Amber Rose Watts

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Amber Rose Watts, 38 of Michigan City, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born May 17, 1981 in Valparaiso to Harry "Sam" and Michele "Shelly" (Spencer) Watts. Amber is survived by her parents of Michigan City; her brother, Sam Watts, Jr. of Chesterton; her boyfriend, Charlie Mays of Michigan City; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

There are no services or visitation at this time. NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville is in charge of arrangements.

www.newhardfuneralhome.com