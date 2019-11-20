Amel C. Wilking

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Amel C. Wilking, age 90, of Cedar Lake, passed away November 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Ed (Nancy) Wilking and Holly (Phil) Hough; grandchildren, Brian Wilking, Michelle Wilks, Corey Hough, and John Wilking; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Tom) Leach. Amel is preceded in death by his wife Doris, son Timothy, daughter Beth, and sisters Roanna and Marjorie.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Amel grew up in Williams, IN. He worked on a farm with his son-in-law, Fred, and retired from the Town of Dyer where he worked as Park Superintendent and with Public Works for 34 years. Amel enjoyed farming, woodworking, sports, reading and family travels. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com