Amelia "Emily" Fioretti

SAINT JOHN, IN - Amelia "Emily" Fioretti (nee DePalma), age 91 of Saint John, IN, passed away peacefully and gracefully at home, surrounded by her loving family Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Frank A. Fioretti. Cherished mother of six children: the late Angela M. Chase of Hazel Crest, IL, Teri (late Chuck) Brenner of Matteson, IL, Joe (Julie Coleman) Fioretti of Saint John, IN, Katharine (Mark Byttow) Fioretti of Lansing, IL, Franki (Sawena Aziz) Fioretti, Lou (Sharon) Fioretti of Schererville, IN. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Stephen and Stephanie Chase, Anthony (Dena Guido) Benash, David and Jason Byttow, Dominic, Nicholas, Samuel and Vincent Fioretti. Loving great grandmother of five: Shawn and Brianna Benash, Charlotte Byttow, Noah and Annabella Chase. Survived by sister, Angeline (late Gerald) Caron of Roseville, MI. Loved and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Treasured maternal figure to countless friends and family members.

Special thanks to Krystyna Labut for her loving care, companionship and sense of humor.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Schererville on Thursday, June 11, 2020. "Nani's" pure love will be with us all forever. Her sparkle will never fade. Her beautiful life and spirit deserve to be shared, honored and celebrated. Remembrance celebration details will be announced at a later date (subject to COVID-19 guidelines).

"It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?" Mahatma Gandhi