Amelia "Bonnie" H. Miller

PORTAGE, IN - Amelia "Bonnie" H. Miller, age 86 of Portage, passed away July 8, 2019. Bonnie loved family and was a true friend to many, listening with a kind and open heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; sons, David and Denny; grandson, Travis; sister, Julie Talaga.Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Denise (Leslie) Morris, Michael (Kathleen) Miller, and Judith Miller; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters- Ida (late Thomas) Trajkovich and Marrey (Johnn O'Sullivan) Embers; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements, www.burnsfuneral.com.