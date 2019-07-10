Amelia H. "Bonnie" Miller

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 E. Joliet St
Crown Point, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 E. Joliet St
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Amelia "Bonnie" H. Miller

PORTAGE, IN - Amelia "Bonnie" H. Miller, age 86 of Portage, passed away July 8, 2019. Bonnie loved family and was a true friend to many, listening with a kind and open heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; sons, David and Denny; grandson, Travis; sister, Julie Talaga.Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Denise (Leslie) Morris, Michael (Kathleen) Miller, and Judith Miller; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters- Ida (late Thomas) Trajkovich and Marrey (Johnn O'Sullivan) Embers; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements, www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on July 10, 2019
