Amelia "Millie" Hess
Amelia "Millie" Hess

HIGHLAND/EAST CHICAGO, IN - Amelia "Millie" Hess, 87, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She is survived by son, Robert G. Hess Jr.; daughter, Susan G. Cashman; and son-in-law, Bart Cashman. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert G. Hess Sr.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN, 46322 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow the visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial at Concordia Cemetery with luncheon to follow.

Millie was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, E.C Washington Alumni Association, and Inland Steel Retirees.

Millie had worked at Inland Steel in the safety department. She was very proud of her Slovak heritage and was able to use her bilingual abilities while at work. Millie was committed to her children's activities (Band Boosters, etc.) throughout their lives. She also had a love of traveling, having traveled to her home country of Slovakia, and multiple other parts of the world.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Little Lambs Preschool at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Highland.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
