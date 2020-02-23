Amelia Irene Creech

PORTAGE, IN - Amelia Irene Creech, age 73 a longtime Portage resident passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1946 in Gary, IN to the late Julius and Irene Jacob. She worked for Franciscan Alliance for 16 years as a Surgical Tech. Amelia loved crafting. Her grandchildren meant everything. She loved watching her daughters and granddaughters play softball.

She is survived by her husband, Sammy Creech of Portage, IN; three daughters, Julie Creech of Winamac, IN; Cindy Griffith of Portage, IN; Karen (Jim) Kobialka of Westville, IN; nine grandchildren, Saleana, Angela, Seth, Clay, Samantha, Steven, Ryan, Lauren, Allison, and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Memorial services are Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Memorial visitation is Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, Portage, (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.