Amelia K. Pavlik (nee Ciannella)

NEW LENOX, IL - Amelia K. Pavlik (nee Ciannella), age 83, late of New Lenox, formerly of Dolton. Beloved wife of Robert; devoted mother of Robert (Ruth), Barbara (Don) Nardi, Kathy (Greg) Gales, and Ron (Katherine) Pavlik; proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of two; loving sister of Frank (Charlene) Ciannella; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, with 14 years of dedicated service.

Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 10:30 a.m. from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), to St. Jude Church, New Lenox, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery.