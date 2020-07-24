Amir Huschang Bagherpour

MUNSTER, IN - Amir Huschang Bagherpour,age 85, of Munster; an architectural engineer, peacefully passed away at his home on July 18, 2020.

He is survived by his two children, Jeff (Brenda) Bagherpour and Sheerin (Michael) Moss and a grandson, Brandon Bagherpour.He graduated from Purdue University Calumet with an AAS & BS in engineering. He was a sensai and taught Martial Arts. He enjoyed his family, friends, going to the gym, and cars.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday July 27, 2020 at 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.