Amir Huschang Bagherpour
Amir Huschang Bagherpour

MUNSTER, IN - Amir Huschang Bagherpour,age 85, of Munster; an architectural engineer, peacefully passed away at his home on July 18, 2020.

He is survived by his two children, Jeff (Brenda) Bagherpour and Sheerin (Michael) Moss and a grandson, Brandon Bagherpour.He graduated from Purdue University Calumet with an AAS & BS in engineering. He was a sensai and taught Martial Arts. He enjoyed his family, friends, going to the gym, and cars.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday July 27, 2020 at 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
1 entry
July 24, 2020
A good dad and grandpa
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
