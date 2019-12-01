Amparo Prieto

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Amparo Prieto, a lifelong resident of East Chicago, Indiana was born on July 11, 1929 in Laredo, Texas and passed to her rest on November 26, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Amparo is survived by her two daughters, Rosanne (Carmelo) Mercado of South Bend, Indiana; and Deanne (James) Allen of Highland, Indiana, a grandson Victor (Emily) Prieto of Highland, Indiana, and granddaughter Bianca Allen of Highland, Indiana; one brother Ruben (Barbara) Garces and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Matt, a sister Gloria Acevedo, and a brother Ramon Garces. She lived in Laredo in her childhood years and moved to East Chicago as a teenager, from where she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. She began her career working as a teller at First National Bank of East Chicago on Main St. and gradually became a customer service representative for the bank which she loved to do as she loved helping her customers. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Matt Prieto, with whom she remained married for 50 years until his passing in 2007. Amparo loved her family very much, always being very generous and protective with her daughters and grandchildren and treating her sons-in-law as her own sons as well. Above all Amparo loved God, as her own mother did, trusting in His promises that God is always there to answer our prayers. Those of us who knew and loved her are thankful for her example of faith in God and love for family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME 4201 W Ridge Rd Gary, IN. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Carmelo Mercado officiating. Amparo will be laid to rest with her husband at Ridgelawn Cemetery. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com