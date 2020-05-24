Amy E. Klinger
1963 - 2020
Amy E. Klinger Amy E. Klinger, born December 24, 1963 and raised in Highland, IN, passed away from cardiac arrest on May 20, 2020 with her husband of 33 years, Ron Klinger, by her side. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Phillips (Scott) of Chesterton. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Nancy Lypka of Highland. Amy graduated from Highland High School in 1982 and Purdue Calumet in 1987. She worked as an administrator in several locations, including Mercantile Bank, American Cancer Society, and most recently, City of LaPorte Indiana Community Development & Planning Department. Amy was "the most organized person I know," according to her sister. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and asked a Sox fan to marry her. She was delighted when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, thinking she would never live to see it. Her favorite food was a Chicago-style hot dog. Amy struggled with health issues her entire adult life, from lupus and renal failure. She was the recipient of two kidney transplants, forever grateful for this gift of life from donors. Her goal was to live as a normal healthy person. Visitation will be held at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IN, 9039 Kleinman Road on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00PM to 8:00PM. A funeral service will take place at 5:00PM with Pastor Randy Harrison officiating. To help in celebrating Amy's life, please attend wearing Chicago Cubs attire if possible. Please log on to www.Facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome shortly before 5:00PM for those who wish to view the service for Amy. For visitation details and restrictions, please call Kuiper Funeral Home at 219-923-7800 or visit www.KuiperFH.com


Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
