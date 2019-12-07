Amy L. Baron

WHITING, IN - Amy L. Baron, of Whiting, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 20, 1960 in Troy, MI. She attended Athens High School, where she excelled on one of the state's premier gymnastic squads. She also enjoyed English horseback riding and spending time with friends at Emerald Lake.Upon graduation, Amy attended Suomi College in Hancock, Michigan, and then moved on to Northern Michigan University in Marquette. While there, she earned a bachelor of arts degree and met her husband of 36 years, Greg.

While working at numerous agencies throughout northwest Indiana, Amy furthered her education by receiving a master of arts degree from the prestigious Jane Adams School of Social Work at Loyola University in Chicago. She then went on to teach at Indiana University, Northwest Campus.

Amy had a passion and keen eye for fine antiques, which she furnished her homes with. She was particularly fond of Homer Laughlin Fiesta Ware and Roseville pottery, of which she amassed beautiful collections of both.

Amy enjoyed traveling the continental United States as well as Alaska and Hawaii. She often spoke fondly of her trips to the Caribbean and her favorite – her European trip to Italy, numerous Greek Islands and Croatia.

While relaxing at home, Amy looked forward to spending time with her favorite dogs: Stella, Dinah and Jackie; along with her feline, Felix. As an avid animal lover, she spent much of her time volunteering at "no kill" animal shelters.

Amy is survived by her mother, Ella J. Zanni of Beverly Hills, FL and father, Robert G. Moore of Tazwell TN; her husband, Greg; sons: Greg Jr. and Graham; granddaughter, Liliana; sisters: Jane Chant (nee Moore) and Jill Zanni-Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Ismael Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Attilio Zanni, and grandparents: William and Martha Schreur.

Per Amy's wishes, no formal services will be held in Northwest Indiana. A memorial will be held at a later date in Beverly Hills, FL. For info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.