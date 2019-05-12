Amy S. Ormes (nee Sudlak)

HAMMOND, IN - Amy S. Ormes (nee Sudlak) of Hammond, Indiana, age 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Amy is survived by husband of 21 years, Ronald; children: Jamie (Andy) Liesenfelt of Crown Point, IN, Melanie (Conlin Brennan) Pittman of Crete, IL, Kyle (Valerie) Pittman of Cedar Lake, IN and Ronald J. Ormes of Hammond; grandchildren: Violet, Leo, Wyatt and Claire; father, Ronald Sudlak; sisters: Jennifer (Greg) Sudicky and Melissa (Rob) Musgraves; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Constance Sudlak (nee Fentress); and infant daughter, Shelby.

A Funeral Service Celebrating Amy's Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Amy was a 1985 graduate of Gavit High School. She worked for Lake County Superior Courts. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donation to Hospice of the Calumet or www.autismspeaks.org would be appreciated.

