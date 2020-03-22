Ana Ceperich

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ana Ceperich of East Chicago died March 18, 2020. She was born in Donje Pazarista, Croatia. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ceperich, infant son John Joseph, and her parents. She is survived by her children: Kathy, John and Joann (John) Napierkowski and grandchildren: Luke, Eva, Kika, Sally and Matthew Napierkowski.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Croation Church and The Croatian Fraternal Order. At her request, arrangements were private. She was buried at St. John Cemetery. Oleska-Pastrick Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.