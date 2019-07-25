Anastasia Napier (nee Mendyk)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO - Anastasia Napier (nee Mendyk) age 87, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She is survived by her former spouse and best friend Leonard Napier, loving mother of: Allison (Steve) Southard, and Gary (Jeanne) DiPilato. Cherished grandmother of: Alyssa Shevlin, Andrew DiPilato, Mathew DiPilato, Samantha DiPilato, Steven Southard, and Katherine Southard and great grandmother of: Lola and Bodhi, loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Anastasia was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anna Mendyk, daughter Beth Gallanger and siblings: Henrietta Spotti. Dorothy Scroggins. Alice Carson, Edward Mendyk and Frank Mendyk.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 noon, Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Anastasia will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Anastasia was a wonderful mom, grandmother, great grandmother, cool aunt, friend to many, and congenial former wife. Anastasia was a classy, kind, compassionate and talented woman who always made everyone feel at home. She loved to entertain, enjoyed a good Martini and especially loved to dance. She touched many lives and will be missed but never forgotten.

