Andjela Vjestica

MUNSTER, IN - Andjela Vjestica age 88 of Munster passed away October 28, 2019.

Survived by her loving son Milos (Tanya) Vjestica; four grandchildren Stevanija, Alexandra, Sophia and Adam; sister Ankica Urosevich; sister in law Gina Bambic; daughter in law Susan Vjestica. Preceded in death by her husband Bogdan and son Dragan.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Most Holy Mother of God Monastery Church in Grayslake, IL. At rest, Most Holy Mother of God Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Andjela's family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). Pomen prayer service 7:00 p.m.

Andjela was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, E.C. and the Circle of Serbian Sisters Kolo.