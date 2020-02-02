Andrea K. Murray

VALPARAISO, IN - Andrea K. Murray "The Wheelchair Warrior" age 73 of Valparaiso passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020.

She is survived by her brother; Travis Ball, nieces; Tammy (Ron) Dorin, Tracey (Buck) Murphy, and Britany Ball, sister-in-law; Connie Pepler, cousin; Chris (Mike) Sauro, great nephews; Bryan (Sarah) Rhoten, Dan (Katlin) Rhoten, Jeremy (Kristen) Teets, and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents; Don and Anna Pepler, husband Jim, brother; Bill Pepler, stepfather; Fred Ball, and grandmother from Pennsylvania; Emma Matthews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Jeff Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery in Milton, PA. Friends may meet with the family on Monday February 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Andrea was known as "The Wheelchair Warrior," she was a retired motivational speaker for local colleges, schools, and women's groups. Andrea was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and served as a Board Member on the Governor's Council for People with Disabilities. Andrea received the Focus Award from Purdue Calumet for making the campus accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. Andrea also had taken a leadership role in establishing the Valparaiso Mayor's Advisory Council for People with Disabilities.

