MUNSTER, IN - Andrea Mehalso (nee Jefchak) passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Andrea was born in 1933 to Andrew and Anna (Hozdovich) Jefchak in Whiting, IN. After graduating from Whiting High School in 1951, Andrea worked for Youngstown Steel in Indiana Harbor. She married Paul Mehalso, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, in 1955; they were united in marriage for over 63 years. Andrea and Paul raised their five children in Munster, IN. In addition to working part time for Sears Roebuck for many years, Andrea volunteered with several local organizations including Munster Community Hospital, Center For Visual & Performing Arts, and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster. Andrea loved to read, take long walks, and she was an avid bridge player. In 1993, Andrea and Paul retired to Sarasota where she continued her volunteer work and played bridge in numerous clubs.

Andrea is survived by her beloved husband Paul; her four children Jennifer McGovern (Michael), Allison Mullen (Patrick), Jim Mehalso (Kristi), and Michelle Brauer (Timothy); grandchildren Matthew (Lauren), Rachel (Danny), Amanda (Greg), Rebecca, Mary (Brian), Megan, Patrick, and Teresa; great grandchildren James, Margaret, Jack, Virginia and Jennifer. She was preceded in death by one son, David Mehalso.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6903 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.