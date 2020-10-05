Andrea Roman

EAST CHICAGO - Andrea Roman, age 95 of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is survived by three sons: Joseph, Felix and Edward, Jr.; nine grandchildren: Joseph Jr., (Heather), JoyAnn, Rosa, Eduardo Jr. (Teresa), Desiree (Carlos), Felix, Jr., Norma, Michael and Mark Anthony; seven great grandchildren: Jesus (24), Antonio (18), Aliza (15), Salvador (10), Andrew (15), Isaac (12), Carlos (14), Lilliana (12), Elizabelle (7), Analeah (4), Nya (7) and Yasmin (16); in-laws: Bernice Tirado Roman, Norma Roman Baldazo, Maria Rodriguez Roman, Lucy Gutierrez Roman, Nadia Rivera and David Luna. Preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Roman (2009).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Andrea was a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Mary's Church, East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com