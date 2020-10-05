1/1
Andrea Roman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrea Roman

EAST CHICAGO - Andrea Roman, age 95 of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is survived by three sons: Joseph, Felix and Edward, Jr.; nine grandchildren: Joseph Jr., (Heather), JoyAnn, Rosa, Eduardo Jr. (Teresa), Desiree (Carlos), Felix, Jr., Norma, Michael and Mark Anthony; seven great grandchildren: Jesus (24), Antonio (18), Aliza (15), Salvador (10), Andrew (15), Isaac (12), Carlos (14), Lilliana (12), Elizabelle (7), Analeah (4), Nya (7) and Yasmin (16); in-laws: Bernice Tirado Roman, Norma Roman Baldazo, Maria Rodriguez Roman, Lucy Gutierrez Roman, Nadia Rivera and David Luna. Preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Roman (2009).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Andrea was a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Mary's Church, East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved