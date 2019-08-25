Dr. Andrew J. Chmiel

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Dr. Andrew J. Chmiel age 78, formerly of East Chicago passed away on August 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Ruby and is survived by his wife of 48 years Gloria (Posada); daughters Adrianna, Dr. Ana Maria Knackstedt (Paul); sons Christopher, Alexander (Holly); four grandchildren; brother Patrick (Barb) of Florida and sister Camille Board (Buddy) of Georgia.

He is a 1958 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, and received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and his M.D. degree from its school of medicine in 1965. He served as a Company Commander in Vietnam with the First Cavalry Division for which he received the Bronze Star while also receiving an award from the South Vietnam Government for patient care to villagers during the war. Following the Service he completed a Psychiatry residence at the University of Virginia while also becoming a faculty member. Subsequently, he managed his own psychiatric practice in the Washington D.C. area for 43 years.

A burial at Arlington National Cemetery as an honored veteran will be at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN in his name.

Ol' Doc did "The Region" proud.