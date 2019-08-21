Andrew D. "Captain" Blough (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Andrew D. "Captain" Blough

HEBRON, IN - Andrew D. "Captain" Blough, 72 of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born March 2, 1947 in Battle Creek, MI to Laverne and Anna (Lalone) Blough. Andy was a Vietnam Era Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a millwright from U.S. Steel. He was a ham radio operator, enjoyed dancing, and was a motorcycle enthusiast.

Andy is survived by his daughters, Andrea West and Catherine (Joseph) McCue; grandchildren, Stephany, Kaitlyn, Makenzie, Katlyn, Parker, Riley, and Jordan; siblings, Loretta (Dan) Koontz and Michael Bough; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his sweetie pie, Irene Doukas. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Wilhemina Price and Wayne Blough.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the VFW Post 988 of Valparaiso.
Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2019
