Andrew D. Taylor "Bobby"

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Andrew D. Taylor, "Bobby", passed away in Indianapolis at the age of 87.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War, and upon returning home, went to work as a crane operator in the Operating Engineers Local 150 for many years before retiring.

He enjoyed spending his time mushroom hunting, fishing, woodworking, and was a distinguished competitive marksman.

Andrew is survived by his wife: Merle Nash-Taylor; his loving children: Linda (Richard) VanDoel, Debra (Robert) Nava, Marcia (Tim) Franklin, and Martin (fiancee Sheri Kathcart-Newcomb); his dear step-children: Jim Nash and Bonnie Nash; eight treasured grandchildren and 14 cherished great-grandchildren; his brother, Arbie Taylor and sister, Dorothy King; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Oliver and Mary Taylor; his first wife: Arlene (Rybicki) Taylor; three brothers, three sisters, and his constant furry companion for many years, Bingo.

Friends are invited to visit with family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Additional visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM, also at RENDINA. Interment with military honors at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.