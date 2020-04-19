Andrew Dean Kras, Jr. "Andy"

HAMMOND, IN - Andrew Dean Kras, Jr., age 44 of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020.

He is survived by his parents: Andrew D. Kras and Marsha Kras; brother, Randy Kras; Aunts: Nita (late Kenny) Shaffer, Debbie (Raymond) Lacko, Karol (late Terry) Pelczar, Cathy (Larry) Lawrence; Uncle, Hank (Judy) Kras and many cousins and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Andy's life will be held at a future date; once restrictions have ended. Cremation services entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville).

Andy was a lifelong resident of Hammond; he was a 1994 graduate of Morton Senior High. Andy went on to earn his Masters, M.B.A. from Purdue University Northwest. He was devoted to his job as GM, finance and controller at JOURNERA of Greater Chicago Area. Andy loved to watch and play many sports, but his passion was for golf and fishing. He was also an animal lover and he adored his cat Benny; memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Humane Society Indiana at www.humaneindiana.org.

